Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Receives $100.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $504,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 732.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 683,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,699,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $23,420,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 73.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after buying an additional 161,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,448.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 138,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

