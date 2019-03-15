Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of VKI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 4,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,315. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/infrastructure-capital-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-invesco-advantage-municipal-income-tr-ii-vki.html.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.