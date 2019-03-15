Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $176,000 in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Stock

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,542,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after acquiring an additional 285,428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $556,992.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $444,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. 76,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,676,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

