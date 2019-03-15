Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.17. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

