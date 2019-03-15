Imperial Metals (III) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imperial Metals (TSE:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at C$3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Imperial Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

