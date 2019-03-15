Imperial Metals (III) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imperial Metals (TSE:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.
Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at C$3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Imperial Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.
About Imperial Metals
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.