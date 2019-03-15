ImmuCell (ICCC) versus Neogen (NEOG) Head to Head Review

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and Neogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $10.99 million 3.47 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Neogen $402.25 million 7.85 $63.14 million $1.21 50.12

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than ImmuCell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 3 0 0 2.00

Neogen has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Neogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -21.13% -7.65% -5.30% Neogen 15.88% 11.45% 10.40%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neogen beats ImmuCell on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

