IMI’s (IMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,290 ($16.86) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,117.31 ($14.60).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,003 ($13.11) on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

