IDACORP Inc (IDA) VP Tessia Park Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $116,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IDA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.39.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $311.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in IDACORP by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,861 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,578 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

