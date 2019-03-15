IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Receives $238.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 651,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 500,359 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $207.69 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

