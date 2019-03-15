Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) versus Nissan Motor (NSANY) Critical Survey

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hyundai Motor does not pay a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 2.77% N/A N/A Nissan Motor 6.03% 13.72% 3.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Nissan Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.30 $6.74 billion $3.63 4.61

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hyundai Motor and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Hyundai Motor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

