Hypoport (HYQ) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. equinet set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €189.00 ($219.77) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hypoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.33 ($225.97).

Shares of HYQ opened at €170.20 ($197.91) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €123.60 ($143.72) and a 12 month high of €204.50 ($237.79). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

