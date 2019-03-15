Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) Director Acquires $11,550.00 in Stock

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Director Donald L. Glass bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HBP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Huttig Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the third quarter worth $657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the third quarter worth $106,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) Director Acquires $11,550.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/huttig-building-products-inc-hbp-director-acquires-11550-00-in-stock.html.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.