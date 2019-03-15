HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 50.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $8,698,000. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 43.9% during the third quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management now owns 42,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,138 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $196,589.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,906,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,643 shares of company stock worth $10,482,822. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

HubSpot stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,990. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -164.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

