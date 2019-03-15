Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 25,879 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,879 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $102,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

