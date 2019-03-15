Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 429,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179,147 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 212,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

