Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,702 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $236.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $238.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.36.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

