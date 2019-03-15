HRS Investment Holdings LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,907,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,567,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,492,957 and sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

