HRS Investment Holdings LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Clearway Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 173.91%.

In other news, CFO Chad Plotkin acquired 2,700 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,933.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 132,612 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $2,200,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 152,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,596. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/hrs-investment-holdings-llc-sells-50000-shares-of-clearway-energy-inc-cwen.html.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.