HRS Investment Holdings LLC Raises Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Universal Insurance comprises about 1.1% of HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HRS Investment Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Universal Insurance worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 349,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 51.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 773,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after purchasing an additional 261,385 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Universal Insurance by 14.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 52,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in Universal Insurance by 216.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,967. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

In other Universal Insurance news, COO Stephen Donaghy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 501,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,464.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,140. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

