HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,251 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 0.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 482,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 78.3% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,909. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/hp-inc-hpq-stake-raised-by-jefferies-financial-group-inc.html.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.