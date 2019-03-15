Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Position Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

