Home Depot Inc (HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.44 Billion

Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post $26.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 billion and the highest is $27.00 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $24.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $111.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.51 billion to $112.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.89 billion to $117.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.41.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,548. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

