Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Short Interest Down 84.3% in February

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,801 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the February 15th total of 2,631,096 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,856,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSGX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. Histogenics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

In other Histogenics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 998,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $159,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 251,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $42,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSGX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright cut Histogenics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

