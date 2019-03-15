Hershey Co (HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In related news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $536,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,565. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 873,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,655. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hershey has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.