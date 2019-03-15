Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $43.57 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,266,000 after buying an additional 205,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,964,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,291,000 after buying an additional 311,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

