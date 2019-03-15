Henderson High Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.43 (HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HHI opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

