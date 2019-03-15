Heico Corp (HEI) Holdings Reduced by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,674,000 after purchasing an additional 287,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.91 million. Heico had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,007.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

