Healthequity Inc (HQY) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,090. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $102.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

