Head-To-Head Survey: FFW (FFWC) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get FFW alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFW and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.76%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than FFW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFW and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $18.48 million 2.57 $4.80 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $75.89 million 2.47 $11.75 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

FFW has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 23.67% N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 17.10% 9.94% 0.81%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats FFW on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, Christmas club accounts, and health savings accounts; and overdraft protection accounts. The company also provides home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. It also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as mobile and online banking services. As of November 28, 2018, the company operated through its main office in Wabash; and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.