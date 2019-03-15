Head to Head Survey: easyJet (EJTTF) vs. Its Competitors

easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) is one of 13,337 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare easyJet to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for easyJet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 1 0 1 0 2.00 easyJet Competitors 62380 236854 309656 12852 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given easyJet’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe easyJet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A easyJet Competitors -184.55% 6.32% 1.83%

Risk and Volatility

easyJet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet’s rivals have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares easyJet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $7.93 billion $481.58 million 9.49 easyJet Competitors $7.21 billion $554.95 million 13.71

easyJet has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. easyJet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

easyJet rivals beat easyJet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

