Head to Head Review: Royale Energy Funds (ROYL) versus CNX Resources (CNX)

Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Royale Energy Funds alerts:

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy Funds -1,112.03% N/A -64.39% CNX Resources 46.03% 5.91% 3.61%

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 12.95 -$2.42 million N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.73 billion 1.22 $796.53 million $1.53 6.95

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy Funds.

Risk and Volatility

Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royale Energy Funds and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.87%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy Funds.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Royale Energy Funds on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 539,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 627,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 968,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 210,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.