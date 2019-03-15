Head to Head Review: InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InPlay Oil and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -9.85% -2.60% -1.50% Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01%

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Bellatrix Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $47.99 million 1.02 -$5.94 million N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million 0.19 -$70.47 million ($1.37) -0.33

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Bellatrix Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

