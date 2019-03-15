Head to Head Contrast: Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $16.07 million 1.56 $2.00 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $581.06 million 2.39 $105.76 million $2.71 11.28

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 12.47% 8.72% 0.78% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 18.20% 8.44% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 115 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

