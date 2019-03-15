Head to Head Contrast: Bilibili (BILI) & The Competition

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is one of 13,322 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bilibili to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bilibili Competitors 62161 236235 309198 12813 2.44

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Bilibili’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -15.97% -8.14% Bilibili Competitors -184.66% 6.36% 1.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million -$89.11 million -48.68 Bilibili Competitors $7.22 billion $556.17 million 13.71

Bilibili’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bilibili rivals beat Bilibili on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

