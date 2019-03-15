Head-To-Head Comparison: Presbia (LENS) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Presbia alerts:

16.5% of Presbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Presbia and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A -396.87% -211.38% STRATA Skin Sciences -18.33% -18.83% -12.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Presbia and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Presbia currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Presbia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Presbia is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presbia and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia $10,000.00 1,801.49 -$16.99 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 3.09 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.65

Presbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Presbia has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Presbia beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.