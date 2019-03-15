Head-To-Head Comparison: Associated Capital Group (AC) versus SEI Investments (SEIC)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 SEI Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.97%. SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 82.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -255.05% -4.05% -3.70% SEI Investments 31.15% 31.48% 26.30%

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $22.78 million 43.95 -$58.10 million N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.62 billion 4.87 $505.86 million $3.14 16.40

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. SEI Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Associated Capital Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.