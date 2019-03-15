Head-To-Head Comparison: Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (ADMG) & Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 4.83, meaning that its share price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $1.76 million 1.71 -$7.17 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.25 $1.13 billion $2.13 4.67

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group does not pay a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A N/A -16.38% Cleveland-Cliffs 47.17% -509.82% 18.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $11.89, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

