Head to Head Analysis: Hexindai (HX) versus Golden Bull (DNJR)

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Golden Bull does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Hexindai and Golden Bull’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $107.26 million 1.32 $65.48 million N/A N/A Golden Bull $6.95 million 24.21 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Hexindai has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 23.27% 14.26% 12.30% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hexindai and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hexindai beats Golden Bull on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

