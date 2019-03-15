HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Short Interest Update

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,453,931 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 15th total of 3,108,848 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 37.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 475,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 128,659 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 580.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1,148.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,046 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

