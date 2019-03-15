Haymaker Acquisition Corp (HYACU) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU opened at $12.30 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Haymaker Acquisition Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

