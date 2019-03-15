Haverford Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,432 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $97,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $100.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

