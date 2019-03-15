Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (LEG) a €111.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.85 ($127.73).

Shares of LEG opened at €104.10 ($121.05) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

