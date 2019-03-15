Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Position Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after buying an additional 3,356,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,826,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,935,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 203.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,030,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,659,000 after buying an additional 2,702,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after buying an additional 597,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/hasbro-inc-has-position-lifted-by-bokf-na.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.