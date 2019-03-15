Hasbro (HAS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

