Hasbro (HAS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.
Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
