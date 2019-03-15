HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 90,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,888. The company has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

