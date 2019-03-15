Hanger (HNGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,331,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the previous session’s volume of 231,858 shares.The stock last traded at $19.81 and had previously closed at $19.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.65 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

