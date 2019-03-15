Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,224,000 after purchasing an additional 437,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after acquiring an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,136,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,992,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,961 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.75 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

