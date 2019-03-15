Hammerson (HMSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at Morgan Stanley

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hammerson to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Hammerson to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 618 ($8.08) to GBX 543 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 425.62 ($5.56).

Shares of LON HMSO traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 383.20 ($5.01). 1,132,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 313.60 ($4.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.20 ($7.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.76%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total value of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

