Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HABT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

