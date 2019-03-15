GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Equities analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce sales of $23.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $3.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 592.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $132.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $169.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $430.67 million, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $533.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $17,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,358,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,893,828 shares of company stock worth $27,386,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.32. 352,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,369. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $182.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.81.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

